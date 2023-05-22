Real Madrid could face the rest of the season without Vinicius Junior as suspension looms

While all of the focus is rightly on how the fans that racially abused Vinicius Junior will be punished, the Brazilian himself will face a suspension due to his red card.

The Brazilian was shown a straight red card, after pushing away Hugo Duro in the face, although it appeared not to be factored in that the Valencia forward had him around the neck previous to that, which went unpunished.

As MD note, the usual suspension for such incidents tends to be at least two games. However he is at risk of a ban that would stretch into next season. If the disciplinary committee do decide it was an aggressive action while play was stopped – which it was – then he could be due a 4-12 game ban. If it is considered on the margins of the play, while the ball is live, it would only be 2-3 games.

With just three games remaining, Vinicius may be given early holidays, but should common sense prevail, Vinicius will be spared the longer suspension given the circumstances. Having played more minutes than anyone else, and with only second-place on the line, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti may not be distraught about the Brazilian being rested.