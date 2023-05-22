Luka Modric to lead Croatia in UEFA Nations League finals

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has been named in Croatia’s squad for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals in June.

The 37-year-old captained Croatia to a second successive World Cup semi final in Qatar 2022, and he has consistently indicated his desire to carry on with international football, despite his advancing years.

Modric remains a crucial player for club and country, despite speculation on his Los Blancos future, with his contract expiring in June, and no confirmation over a renewal.

The veteran playmaker has previously dismissed speculation that his continuation in Madrid is balanced against retiring from Croatia duty and he set to make his 165th cap.

Croatia face tournament hosts the Netherlands in the semi finals in Rotterdam, on June 14, ahead of a potential final against Spain or Italy four days later, back at De Kuip.

Modric is the only Croatian player selected from La Liga by Zlatko Dalic and he will lead the team in both matches, if they progress.