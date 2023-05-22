La Liga European challengers hoping to swipe 19-year-old winger from Barcelona academy

Barcelona are set to lose talented 19-year-old winger Ilias Akhomach this summer, but his destination remains an unknown with the market fast approaching.

Akhomach broke off talks with Barcelona several months ago, after it became clear that they would not come to a deal. Previously he had been heavily linked with Leeds United, but the deal has fallen through with the departure of Sporting Director Victor Orta.

Others such as Milan and Sevilla have also been mentioned as interested parties, but Relevo say that Villarreal are now interested in him.

The Yellow Submarine are an attractive option too. They have shown a consistent desire to promote youngsters in recent years, as evidenced by the likes of Pau Torres, Alex Baena and Yeremy Pino. Equally, Villarreal B will be playing in Segunda next season, which would give Akhomach the chance to move up a division and continue his development if he isn’t getting chances.

Looking at his other options, Villarreal are arguably the least glamorous, especially considering Milan’s illustrious history. Yet they do perhaps have the best record of developing youngsters in recent years. What is more, Villarreal are usually content to allow talented youngsters to move on for a fair price.