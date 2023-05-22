Jules Kounde out of Barcelona’s Real Valladolid trip

Jules Kounde will miss Barcelona’s La Liga trip to Real Valladolid tomorrow due to a fitness issue.

Xavi confirmed the French international is not included in his squad, during a pre-match press conference, but he added the issue was nothing more serious than muscle fatigue.

🔊 Xavi: "Kounde has played everything. It's just muscle fatigue, there is nothing more to it." pic.twitter.com/RWcTFjTjtY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 22, 2023

However, despite the lack of long term concern, Kounde’s absence presents Xavi with a key selection call at centre back, with Ronald Araujo still missing for the Catalans.

Marcos Alonso is expected to slot in at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla with Barcelona already confirmed as league champions this season.

Spanish star Pedri is still absent, but his partner in crime Gavi is back, after serving a one-game suspension in the 2-1 defeat at home to Real Sociedad.

Those absences will force changes for Xavi, with Gavi set to start, as their hosts fight against relegation in the run-in.

Valladolid face two battles against direct relegation rivals after this tie, against Almeria and Getafe.