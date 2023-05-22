Frenkie de Jong makes admission on Barcelona position but aiming for improvement

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has established himself in the side this season as one of the top performers. After three seasons, he has finally had continuity in one role and under one manager. There is plenty of talk that he might be used in a different one again this season though.

De Jong arrived and had three managers in his first 14 months at the club, working under Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien and then Ronald Koeman. The latter used him initially in a double pivot, and then as a box-to-box midfielder, but this season under Xavi Hernandez has finally looked comfortable playing deeper alongside Sergio Busquets with two midfielders ahead of them.

Speaking to NOS in an interview carried by Sport, de Jong said he wanted to be at the club for as long as possible.

“A few things, but life here is fantastic. If both the club and I continue well, I would prefer to be here as long as possible.”

And that his peak was still some way off.

“I hope not, I always believe that you can improve. If you keep working hard and you are mentally well, you can be better.”

The suggestion has been that with Busquets departing this summer, and Barcelona strapped for cash, that de Jong may end up as their deepest midfielder next season. It was an idea that de Jong did not seem to keen on.

“I have heard that quite often, but we are different. He is a fixed ‘6’ profile within the Barca style. I need freedom of movement.”

The Dutchman also highlighted that his role this season has suited him.

“I adapt better there. The coach, the team and myself like that role.”

This tallies with Xavi’s words, confirming that a Busquets replacement is their number one target this summer. De Jong has shown time and again that being a single pivot is not a role that has worked for him so far, and while the ability to bring in a replacement will no doubt weigh heaviest, de Jong can be content that at least from the outset, Xavi does not intend on using him there.