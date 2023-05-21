Real Madrid Valencia

(WATCH) Vinicius Junior hits back at racist abuse from Valencia fans

Real Madrid star Vincius Junior was left enraged after suffering racist abuse from Valencia fans at the Estadio Mestalla.

The Brazilian international was dismissed in the seventh minute of added time in Los Blancos’ 1-0 La Liga loss at their relegation battling hosts.

Vinicius appeared to raise his hands into the face of Hugo Duro in an angry exchange before being handed the first red card of his career.

However, the incident came on the back of a flashpoint between the 22-year-old, and a section of home supporters, where he accused them of racially abusing him.

Vincius reaction to the incident was completely justified, based on the previous abhorrent racist abuse he has received, during his time in Madrid.

Video footage of the flashpoint appears to show Vincius shouting at the fans in question and reporting it to match referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

The incident is expected to be reviewed by La Liga in the coming days with Vinicius facing a three game ban.

