(WATCH) Vinicius Junior hits back at racist abuse from Valencia fans

Real Madrid star Vincius Junior was left enraged after suffering racist abuse from Valencia fans at the Estadio Mestalla.

The Brazilian international was dismissed in the seventh minute of added time in Los Blancos’ 1-0 La Liga loss at their relegation battling hosts.

Vinicius appeared to raise his hands into the face of Hugo Duro in an angry exchange before being handed the first red card of his career.

Absolute chaos! 😬 Vini Jr. is now SENT OFF! 🟥 Minutes after it seemed like he was the subject of abuse, the Real Madrid star sees red pic.twitter.com/4dXlvESrQ0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 21, 2023

However, the incident came on the back of a flashpoint between the 22-year-old, and a section of home supporters, where he accused them of racially abusing him.

A crazy few minutes at Mestalla 👀 First, Cömert used a second ball on the pitch to knock the ball out of Vini Jr's path ⚽ Then as the referee tried to sort out the aftermath, Vini Jr became visibly annoyed at something said by fans behind the goal 😳 pic.twitter.com/xGci65zkDl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 21, 2023

Vinícius Júnior sofreu racismo e foi enforcado pelo jogador do Valencia, mas acredite se quiser, ele foi o ÚNICO expulso de campo.#LaLigaRacista!🤬🤬🤬pic.twitter.com/guQ9CyNq3d — Diário dos Boleiros (@diariotorcidas) May 21, 2023

Vincius reaction to the incident was completely justified, based on the previous abhorrent racist abuse he has received, during his time in Madrid.

Video footage of the flashpoint appears to show Vincius shouting at the fans in question and reporting it to match referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

The incident is expected to be reviewed by La Liga in the coming days with Vinicius facing a three game ban.