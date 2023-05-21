WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind as Diego Lopez scores his first goal for Valencia

Valencia have taken a big stride towards securing LaLiga safety, as they have struck first against Real Madrid at the Estadio Mestalla.

Carlo Ancelotti made several changes to the side that lost heavily to Manchester City, although it had failed to have the desired effect so far. Real Madrid have dominated the ball, but they have not threatened Giorgi Mamardashvili’s goal too often.

Instead, it is Valencia that have taken the lead, and what a moment for Diego Lopez. The 21-year-old, who impressed in the victory over Celta Vigo last week, has got his first senior got for Los Che, having been teed up by Justin Kluivert.

Valencia take the lead against Madrid! 🦇 Diego López taps in after a nice move and scores his first goal for the club! That could be huge in their battle against relegation 📊 pic.twitter.com/VNb2K2Eqw5 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 21, 2023

Valencia have picked up form at just the right time, and should they hold on to victory, they would be five points clear of the relegation places with just three matches to go.

Real Madrid have nothing to play for, having already lost the LaLiga title, and motivation could certainly be an issue for Ancelotti’s side. On the basis of their first half showing, there is scope to that argument.