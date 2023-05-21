WATCH: Heartwarming moment Gavi searches out Pedri for LaLiga trophy lift

After four long years, Barcelona have finally been re-acquainted with the LaLiga trophy. Xavi Hernandez’s squad was presented with it following their defeat to Real Sociedad on Saturday evening, and they lapped it up with the Spotify Camp Nou crowd.

Many of the players’ families joined them on the pitch for the lap of honour with the trophy, although Gavi’s were absent. As a result, he spent his time with Pedri’s family, and he was pictured with his cousin.

I HAD CUT IT SHORT BY MISTAKE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 JUST HOW CLOSE GAVI IS TO PEDRIS FAMILY IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/wrF9Up2s8g — 💜 (@GPFCB) May 20, 2023

During the lap, Gavi searched out Pedri in order to give him the opportunity to raise the LaLiga trophy aloft in front of the Barcelona supporters.

GAVI giving the trophy to PEDRI 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 That proud smile when Pedri lifts the trophy 🥺🥺🥺🤏🤏🤏🤏🤏🤏💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/fJW7v0xQa7 — 💜 (@GPFCB) May 20, 2023

It’s no secret that Gavi and Pedri are extremely close, and they often arrive at the Spotify Camp Nou together for matches. They were also pictured arriving together at Barcelona’s end of season celebratory dinner on Thursday.

Their off-field relationship certainly transfers onto the pitch, and Barcelona will hope to meet the pair around for many years to come.