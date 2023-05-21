Victoriano Sanchez Arminio, former President of the CTA passes away aged 80

Spanish football is in mourning, following news that former President of the Technical Committee of Referees, Victoriano Sanchez Arminio, has passed away at the age of 80. He had been battling lung cancer for the last few years.

Sanchez Arminio was a widely respected figure in Spanish football. He held the role as President of the CTA from 1993 to 2018, working alongside Enriquez Negreira, who has become an infamous figure as a result of El Caso Negreira. Sanchez Arminio had recently returned to the spotlight due to the matter.

Before taking on that role at the CTA, Sanchez Arminio was a referee, debuting in the 1976/77 season. He took charge of 149 matches in LaLiga during his career, which spanned over the course of 13 seasons.

The RFEF have paid tribute to Sanchez Arminio, along with several former referees. Carlos Velasco Carballo and Carlos Clos Gómez both referred to him a “father” during their respective careers.