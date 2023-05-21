Vice President Rafa Yuste leaves the door open for Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona

Barcelona are going to have a very busy transfer window on multiple fronts. While several signings for Xavi Hernandez’s side are being lined up, significant sales will also be required as a result of the club’s financial issues.

With that in mind, Barcelona will be keen to employ Jordi Cruyff’s successor as soon as possible, and it appears that this will be the case. As confirmed by Vice President Rafa Yuste (via Sport) following Barcelona’s LaLiga trophy lift on Saturday evening, Deco will be taking over as Sporting Director.

“Jordi is unfortunately leaving, but Mateu will be there and Deco will be there. We will give a little more shape to this exceptional squad.”

Yuste also admitted that he would love to see Lionel Messi, who will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer, return for a sensational second spell.

“I want him to come back, for everything he has given to the club. He came from the academy and we have always had an extraordinary relationship. I always say, beautiful stories have to end well. I have this sorrow in my heart. Hopefully he will decide to come back; we would all be very happy.”

Barcelona are continuing to work on bringing Messi back to the club, and should their viability plan be approved by LaLiga on Monday, their dreams could soon be becoming a reality.