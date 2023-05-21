Valencia ‘reject’ Carlo Ancelotti’s claims of racism towards Vincius Junior

Valencia have issued a bizarre response to allegations of their fans racially abusing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Los Che secured a vital 1-0 win over Los Blancos, as they battle to avoid La Liga relegation this season, but the game was dominated by off field issues.

Vinicius was controversially sent off by match referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in added time just minutes after complaining of racist abuse from the home fans.

Absolute chaos! 😬 Vini Jr. is now SENT OFF! 🟥 Minutes after it seemed like he was the subject of abuse, the Real Madrid star sees red pic.twitter.com/4dXlvESrQ0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 21, 2023

The incident is not the first time the Brazilian has been targeted by racist abuse and the 22-year-old has since issued a social media statement condemning the rise in racism in top flight Spanish football.

Não foi a primeira vez, nem a segunda e nem a terceira. O racismo é o normal na La Liga. A competição acha normal, a Federação também e os adversários incentivam. Lamento muito. O campeonato que já foi de Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano e Messi hoje é dos racistas. Uma nação… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

However, despite the strong evidence against the supporters, Carlo Ancelotti was forced to reject hints of the chant being misheard.

Valencia director Javier Solis claimed Ancelotti was wrong to brand the Mestalla fans as racist and appeared to back up the claim of a misunderstanding.

💬 Javier Solís: "El @valenciacf no puede tolerar que se acuse a toda su afición de racista, rechazamos frontalmente las manifestaciones de Ancelotti" ➡️ Declaraciones del Director Corporativo y Portavoz del Valencia CF#ADNVCF — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) May 21, 2023

Solis stated the club would work to identify an individual engaging in racist chanting but rejected the notion of widespread abuse.

Images via Getty Images