Valencia ‘reject’ Carlo Ancelotti’s claims of racism towards Vincius Junior

Valencia have issued a bizarre response to allegations of their fans racially abusing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Los Che secured a vital 1-0 win over Los Blancos, as they battle to avoid La Liga relegation this season, but the game was dominated by off field issues.

Vinicius was controversially sent off by match referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in added time just minutes after complaining of racist abuse from the home fans.

The incident is not the first time the Brazilian has been targeted by racist abuse and the 22-year-old has since issued a social media statement condemning the rise in racism in top flight Spanish football.

However, despite the strong evidence against the supporters, Carlo Ancelotti was forced to reject hints of the chant being misheard.

Valencia director Javier Solis claimed Ancelotti was wrong to brand the Mestalla fans as racist and appeared to back up the claim of a misunderstanding.

Solis stated the club would work to identify an individual engaging in racist chanting but rejected the notion of widespread abuse.

