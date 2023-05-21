Renan Lodi’s Atletico Madrid future left in limbo as Nottingham Forest agreement expires

On Saturday. Nottingham Forest ensured they would be staying in the Premier League for another season after defeating Arsenal 1-0 at the City Ground.

Renan Lodi played the full match in that one, and he has been a regular part of their side this season, played 27 times in the league. As part of Forest’s loan agreement with Atletico Madrid for the Brazilian, they were able to sign him for €30m, should they wish.

However, that agreement has now expired, as per Relevo. As a result, Forest will have to re-negotiate with Atletico if they want to sign Lodi on a permanent basis. If they don’t, the 25-year-old will be stuck in limbo, as he is not expected to return to the Spanish capital, having fallen out with Diego Simeone.

However, FootballTransfers have reported that Forest are intending to make an offer to Atletico for Lodi in the next few weeks. It would be below €30m, and the Premier League anticipate that Atletico are open to selling him for below that price.

It will be a situation to watch over the next few weeks. Atletico Madrid will be keen to generate as much funds as possible from Lodi’s sale, as given that Nottingham Forest are staying in the Premier League, they will have money to spend.