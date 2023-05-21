Real Madrid unites as Vincius Junior labels La Liga ‘racist’

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and his side have backed Vinicius Junior over his claims of racist abuse by Valencia fans.

Não foi a primeira vez, nem a segunda e nem a terceira. O racismo é o normal na La Liga. A competição acha normal, a Federação também e os adversários incentivam. Lamento muito. O campeonato que já foi de Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano e Messi hoje é dos racistas. Uma nação… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

The 22-year-old winger was once again subjected to racist chanting from fans away from Madrid, this time at the Estadio Mestalla, and he was sent off in added time in Los Blancos’ 1-0 La Liga defeat at their relegation battling hosts.

Vinicius’ red card came minutes after he was caught in an angry exchange with a group of Los Che fans, citing racist slurs being shouted, and informed referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Absolute chaos! 😬 Vini Jr. is now SENT OFF! 🟥 Minutes after it seemed like he was the subject of abuse, the Real Madrid star sees red pic.twitter.com/4dXlvESrQ0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 21, 2023

Despite the evidence appearing damning towards Valencia, Ancelotti was forced to reject claims of the chants meaning something else, as he described the abuse as the worst he has witnessed in football.

Hay cosas que jamas deben suceder ni dentro ni fuera de un estadio. NO al racismo ni a la intolerancia! pic.twitter.com/bn5iqKhFBO — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 21, 2023

Alongside Ancelotti’s support, teammates including Thibaut Courtois have shown their solidarity with Vinicius Jr, with the Belgian international stating he would have happily walked off in protest.