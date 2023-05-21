Real Madrid

Real Madrid unites as Vincius Junior labels La Liga ‘racist’

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and his side have backed Vinicius Junior over his claims of racist abuse by Valencia fans.

The 22-year-old winger was once again subjected to racist chanting from fans away from Madrid, this time at the Estadio Mestalla, and he was sent off in added time in Los Blancos’ 1-0 La Liga defeat at their relegation battling hosts.

Vinicius’ red card came minutes after he was caught in an angry exchange with a group of Los Che fans, citing racist slurs being shouted, and informed referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Despite the evidence appearing damning towards Valencia, Ancelotti was forced to reject claims of the chants meaning something else, as he described the abuse as the worst he has witnessed in football.

Alongside Ancelotti’s support, teammates including Thibaut Courtois have shown their solidarity with Vinicius Jr, with the Belgian international stating he would have happily walked off in protest.

