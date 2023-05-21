Real Madrid planning to reinforce full-back options this summer

Real Madrid are expected to be very active in this summer’s transfer window. Aside from completing a deal for Jude Bellingham, who they have agreed personal terms with, other areas of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad are to be addressed.

A new striker is a priority, but as well as this, both full-back positions are expected to be focused on, according to Relevo. Ferland Mendy is expected to be sold should an acceptable offer come in, as he only has two years left on his current contract.

Fran Garcia will re-join the club from Rayo Vallecano, but Real Madrid want to sign another left back, with Eduardo Camavinga no longer considered to be an option there, with the youngster to be utilised in his natural midfield position.

Right back could also be addressed, although it is not a priority area to club officials. Dani Carvajal has been poor this season, and Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola are not considered to be good enough. As such, a new signing could be pursued, with Joao Cancelo among those rumoured to be on Real Madrid’s shortlist.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid decide to fill these voids with, but there is no doubt that new full-backs are required this summer, as they are the two positions that Ancelotti’s squad is weakest in.