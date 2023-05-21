Real Madrid lose ground in race for second place as Valencia pick up vital victory in relegation fight

Real Madrid have failed to bounce back from their Champions League humbling midweek, as they have fallen to defeat against Valencia at the Estadio Mestalla.

Carlo Ancelotti made several changes from the defeat to Manchester City, although they failed to have the desired effect. Despite having the vast majority of possession, Real Madrid were unable to properly test Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Despite the lack of possession, Valencia created the better chances, and they look the lead after 33 minutes. Justin Kluivert’s beautiful through ball was finished by Diego Lopez, who scored his first goal for the club.

Real Madrid performed better in the second half. Half time substitute Rodrygo had an effort denied by Mamardashvili, while Lopez cam close to adding a second for Valencia, although he was denied by an excellent save from Thibaut Courtois.

The match was stopped for approximately 10 minutes following an alleged case of racist abuse from a Valencia supporter towards Vinicius Junior, in what would be another shameful incident of the kind against the Brazilian, who was sent off in stoppage time for lashing out at Hugo Duro.

A crazy few minutes at Mestalla 👀 First, Cömert used a second ball on the pitch to knock the ball out of Vini Jr's path ⚽ Then as the referee tried to sort out the aftermath, Vini Jr became visibly annoyed at something said by fans behind the goal 😳 pic.twitter.com/xGci65zkDl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 21, 2023

Absolute chaos! 😬 Vini Jr. is now SENT OFF! 🟥 Minutes after it seemed like he was the subject of abuse, the Real Madrid star sees red pic.twitter.com/4dXlvESrQ0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 21, 2023

Valencia held on to secure a vital three points in their fight to avoid relegation, while Real Madrid stay in third with three games remaining. However, the fallout from the incident between Vinicius and the Valencia supporters will be the big talking point from this match, and rightly so.