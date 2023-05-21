Predicted XIs Valencia-Real Madrid: Several selection dilemmas ahead for Carlo Ancelotti

Following their Champions League exit in midweek, Real Madrid now no longer have anything to play for this season, aside from attempting to hold off Atletico Madrid to keep second place in LaLiga.

Whether that is a big motivator remains to be seen, but Valencia will certainly be up for this match, as they look to continue pushing clear of the relegation zone.

Carlo Ancelotti stated in his press conference that he would play his strongest squad, although Marca believe that the likes of Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Marco Asensio will start at the Estadio Mestalla.

On the contrary, Sport expect Thibaut Courtois to start in goal having recovered from his triceps injury, while they also believe that Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema will start, with Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo benched.

Valencia are without first-choice centre back dup Mouctar Diakhaby and Gabriel Paulista due to suspension, so Eray Comert and Cenk Ozkacar are expected to start in their place. Edinson Cavani is also in line to start for Ruben Baraja’s side.

Two of Spain’s biggest clubs will come head-to-head on Sunday evening, and it should be a cracker, with both sides looking to end their respective seasons on a high, although Valencia certainly need the points more than Real Madrid.