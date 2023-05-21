Marc-Andre Ter Stegen hopes of securing individual records dented after Real Sociedad defeat

It has been a fantastic LaLiga season for Barcelona, culminated by the fact that they have secured their first league title in four years, which they lifted after Saturday’s match against Real Sociedad.

La Real spoiled Barcelona’s title party as they won 2-1, although it failed to dampen the mood at the Spotify Camp Nou. However, it has affected Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s chances to securing further individual records.

Ter Stegen already has the club record for clean sheets in a LaLiga campaign, amassing 25 compared to Claudio Bravo’s 23. However, he still needs one more to overtake Petr Cech and Jan Oblak to have had the most in an individual season in the 21st century (in Europe’s top five leagues).

He needs two more to overtake Francisco Liano’s LaLiga record of 26, which was achieved with Deportivo La Coruna in the 1993/94 season.

Liano and Oblak also hold the record for least goals conceded in a single LaLiga season with 18. After conceding four in his last four games (two each against Espanyol and La Real), Ter Stegen now sits on 15, so he would need to concede no more than two in Barcelona’s final three matches.

Irrespective of whether Ter Stegen achieves these feats or not, it has been a terrific season for him, and for Barcelona.