Malaga’s fall from grace compounded as LaLiga2 relegation is confirmed

On Saturday, Malaga were officially relegated to the Primera Federacion, following their 2-1 defeat to Alaves. 10 years since they were in the Champions League quarter-finals, they will now be playing in the third tier of Spanish football.

It has been a continuous downward spiral for Malaga, who were relegated from LaLiga in 2018, with investment from their Qatari owners having significantly dried up.

They finished third in their first season back in the second tier, although their failed to secure promotion after losing out in the play-offs.

From there, two seasons of finishing in lower mid-table were followed by narrowly avoiding relegation in 2021/22, finishing just above the drop zone in 18th. However, they couldn’t avoid that fate this season, and they will now play in the third tier of Spanish football for the first time since 1998.

It has been a sad state of affairs at Malaga for several years now, and it has now been compounded by their relegation from LaLiga2.