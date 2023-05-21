Espanyol Rayo Vallecano

La Liga Round Up: Real Betis slip in Sevilla derby and Espanyol boost survival hopes

Real Betis have suffered a blow in their push to secure a European qualification place as they drew 0-0 with rivals Sevilla.

Los Verdiblancos still have a six point cushion inside the Europa League spots but they were unable to find a breakthrough on a battling night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Neither side created much in the opening 45 minutes before Erik Lamela was superbly denied and Juan Miranda was sent off for a horror tackle on Jesus Navas.

In the relegation battle, Espanyol secured a crucial win in their battle to avoid slipping out of the top-flight, with a 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano.

Sergi Darder’s early goal put the hosts in front in Madrid, but former striker Raul de Tomas equalised from the penalty spot, and Nico Melamed won it late on.

Espanyol now end the weekend one point away from 17th place ahead of a midweek home tie against Atletico Madrid on May 24.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Erik Lamela Jesus Navas Juan Miranda Nico Melamed Raul de Tomas Sergi Darder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News