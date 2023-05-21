Joaquin Sanchez preparing to make his final appearance in The Great Derby

Last month, Joaquin Sanchez announced that he would be retiring from professional football at the end of the season, bringing down the curtain on a sensational 23-year career in the game.

Joaquin has been one of the most popular players in Spanish football during this period, although he is unlikely to be celebrated at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday evening, as Real Betis prepare to take on Sevilla in the latest instalment of The Great Derby.

Joaquin is expected to start on the bench for Los Verdiblancos, but he will hope to make a cameo from the bench as he aims to tie Andoni Zubizarreta’s all-time LaLiga appearance record, which sits at 622.

Should Joaquin play in each of Real Betis’ final four matches, he will match Zubizarreta’s feat, and he will hope to get one over Sevilla for the final time on Sunday, ahead of his retirement in a few weeks’ time.