Carlo Ancelotti claims Valencia fans chanted ‘monkey’ at Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has slammed Valencia fans for racially abusing Vincius Junior.

The Brazilian international was at the centre of a controversial end at the Estadio Mestalla, as he was dismissed in added time in Los Blancos’ 1-0 La Liga defeat at their struggling hosts.

The 22-year-old has previously reported incidents of racist abuse, to both match referees and La Liga, and voiced his frustration at a lack of action against the perpetrators.

Video footage at the game appears to show Vincius confronting Valencia fans and passing the message to match referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

However, despite the huge amount of evidence in support of his claims, little action was taken, and the former Flamengo forward was dismissed.

A crazy few minutes at Mestalla 👀 First, Cömert used a second ball on the pitch to knock the ball out of Vini Jr's path ⚽ Then as the referee tried to sort out the aftermath, Vini Jr became visibly annoyed at something said by fans behind the goal 😳 pic.twitter.com/xGci65zkDl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 21, 2023

Ancelotti was asked about the situation in his post match press conference, and the veteran Italian was in no doubt on his view, stating it was the worst racist abuse he has witnessed at a football match.

“We make complaints and what happens? Nothing at all”, as per reports from Marca.

“The only solution is to stop the game. This can’t go on. He’s the player who receives the most fouls and the one receiving the most insults.

“Before and during the red card incident, the whole stadium yelled at him ‘monkey, monkey, monkey’.

“I’m very sad. I have never seen anything like this.”