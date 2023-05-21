Carlo Ancelotti rejects Valencia explanation over Vinicius Jr racist chanting

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has rejected an excuse that Valencia fans were misunderstood amid allegations of racially abusing Vincius Junior.

The Brazilian star was at the centre of a controversial finale at the Estadio Mestalla, as he was sent off in added time in Los Blancos’ 1-0 La Liga defeat away at their struggling hosts.

The 22-year-old has previously reported incidents of racist abuse, to match referees and La Liga, and voiced his frustration at a lack of action against the perpetrators.

Vinicius himself took to social media after the game, to express his frustration at the situation, and claim the league has become racist, potentially beyond repair.

Não foi a primeira vez, nem a segunda e nem a terceira. O racismo é o normal na La Liga. A competição acha normal, a Federação também e os adversários incentivam. Lamento muito. O campeonato que já foi de Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano e Messi hoje é dos racistas. Uma nação… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

Ancelotti was asked about the incident in his post match press conference and the veteran Italian claim monkey chants rang around the stadium in the worst racist incident he has witnessed in football.

He also dismissed claims from journalists, and Valencia director Javier Solis that Valencia fans were shouting ‘tonto/silly’ and not ‘mono/silly’.

Ancelotti rejects a journalist claim (also stated by Valencia director Javier Solis) that Valencia fans chanted 'tonto/silly' as Vinicius and NOT 'mono/monkey' pic.twitter.com/RzAREVbe0p — Football España (@footballespana_) May 21, 2023

“Do you think the referee stopped the game because they shouted ‘tonto’ to Vini? I do not!”