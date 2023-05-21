Barcelona’s move for Ilkay Gundogan at risk as Manchester City submit new contract proposal

Ilkay Gundogan’s future has been a hot topic over the last few weeks. The German midfielder, who has been in sensational form for Manchester City of late, sees his contract with the Premier League champions expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona have approached Gundogan with a proposal to bring him to the club as a free agent this summer, and it has looked, for the most part, that they are favourites to land his signature.

However, as per The Sunday Times (via MD), Man City have submitted a new contract offer to Gundogan that could see him stay at the Cityzens.

Initially, Gundogan’s reported reasons for favouring Barcelona came down to then length of their contract offer. The 32-year-old wanted a three-year deal, which the Blaugrana offered, while Man City tabled a one-plus-one deal.

However, their new proposal has seen them offer Gundogan a three-year contract, and given that he will be on more money at Man City than Barcelona, he must now decide whether he wants to pursue a new challenge, or stay in Manchester.

Gundogan is expected to decide his future after the Champions League final, where Man City take on Inter Milan. Barcelona will be desperate to see him sign, although it is looking less likely now after this latest offer.