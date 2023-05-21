Barcelona to begin imminent contract negotiations with Frenkie De Jong

Last summer, it looked like Frenkie De Jong was on his way out of Barcelona after three seasons with the club. Manchester United had agreed a deal to sign him, but he decided against joining, and instead stayed in Catalonia.

It is a choice that has been vindicated. Fast forward to almost a year later, and De Jong has one his first LaLiga title with Barcelona, and he has become an indispensable member of Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

Despite this, De Jong admitted that he doesn’t know whether he will leave Barcelona again this summer, as per Ziggo (via Fabrizio Romano).

“You don’t know how things go. Maybe this summer it will be different again, but I feel good here.”

However, Barcelona want to keep De Jong, and they will begin negotiations over a new contract in the near future, as per Sport. It would be an extension on his current deal, which expires in 2026, but with a wage cut, although the Dutchman would earn more money in the long run.

Barcelona are determined to keep hold of De Jong, who has attracted interested from Man Utd again. Given his performances this season, it is a no-brainer to keep him around for a while yet.