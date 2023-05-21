Barcelona reach an agreement to sign Ruben Neves this summer with players to go in the opposite direction

Ruben Neves has been heavily linked with Barcelona for the best part of a year, and it appears that this saga will finally come to an end this summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona have agreed terms with Neves and his representatives, headed up by Jorge Mendes, and he will sign a four-year deal to join this summer.

As a result of their financial struggles, Barcelona cannot afford to pay a transfer fee for Neves, but this is not expected to curtail a deal, as a swap deal with Ansu Fati has been lined up, which will also see Barcelona receive €30m.

However, in the instance that Fati does not agree to leave, Ez Abde and/or Sergino Dest will be roped into the deal instead, and Wolves are seemingly on board with the whole process, and a deal is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Irrespectively, it seems that a deal will be pushed, although considered Xavi Hernandez is not a fan of Neves, it remains to be seen how the Portuguese is utilised at Barcelona from next season and beyond.