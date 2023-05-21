Ayoze Perez coy on his future as he admits that he “needed a change” with Real Betis move

Ayoze Perez returned to Spanish football in January, almost nine years since he left Tenerife to join Newcastle United in the Premier League.

He moved on to Leicester City in 2019, although he had fallen out of favour in the final few months of his time there, which prompted the move to Real Betis.

Ayoze is only on loan at Los Verdiblancos, where he has been a mainstay since he joined. However, with his contract at Leicester expiring at the end of the season, a permanent move to Spain is a possibility.

Despite this, Ayoze refuses to be drawn on where he would be playing next season, although he did admit to Relevo that he needed to move on from Leicester in January.

“I don’t want to talk ahead of time. In football anything can happen, things that you don’t even expect to come, but I felt it was time to go back to Spain. Psychologically, my head was asking me for this change. Right now I’m very comfortable and enjoying LaLiga. We’ll see what happens in summer.”

Ayoze’s situation will be one to watch this summer. A renewal is unlikely to be forthcoming at Leicester, especially if they are relegated from the Premier League. Real Betis could look to sign him permanently, while Villarreal could also reignite their interest from January.