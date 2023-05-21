Aston Villa planning to raid Real Madrid this summer with two deals being lined up

Since taking over as Aston Villa manager earlier this season, Unai Emery has taken a liking to talent in LaLiga, as he looks to improve his squad at the Premier League side.

Alex Moreno was signed from Real Betis in January, and Emery is expected to explore the Spanish market further during this summer’s transfer window.

According to MD, Villa are planning moves for Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio. Both players are out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, and would be available to sign on free transfers.

Asensio and Ceballos have been important players for Carlo Ancelotti over the last few months, although there is much doubt over their respective futures. They have yet to agree terms over new deals, and a summer exit could be on the cards.

Real Madrid are reportedly open to keeping Asensio and Ceballos, but given that they would likely have a greater squad status at Aston Villa, as well as potentially more money, a departure cannot be ruled out.