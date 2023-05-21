AC Milan planning to sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid on a permanent basis

One way or another, Brahim Diaz’s future is expected to be resolved this summer. The 23-year-old is currently on loan at AC Milan, where he has been for the last three years, but he will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Whether he stays there is far from certain. Brahim has been in very good for Milan this season, which included scoring one and assisting two in their victory over Sampdoria on Saturday.

The Rossoneri are very interested in signing Brahim on a permanent basis, and Marca have reported that they will look to sign him for a fee “closer to €30m than €25m”.

As of yet, Real Madrid are yet to evaluate their standing on Brahim’s future at the club, and that is expected to take place once the season has concluded. From there, it is likely to be decided whether Milan can re-sign the Spaniard.

Brahim has proven this season that he deserved to be given a chance at Real Madrid. However, whether that happens remains to be seen, and Milan will hope that they don’t decide to keep him.