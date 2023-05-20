Xavi hails ‘spectacular’ Camp Nou fans as Barcelona lift La Liga trophy

Xavi has offered unreserved praise to the Barcelona fans as his team lifted the La Liga trophy in front of the Camp Nou faithful.
Barcelona have secured a first league title since 2019, as Xavi’s charges held off their rivals in 2023, to finally clinch the trophy.
On the back of a title parade through the city’s streets last week, Barcelona were formally presented with the trophy after their La Liga defeat to Real Sociedad.
A first home league loss of the campaign was a source of frustration for Xavi but he put his disappointment in the performance to one side at full time.
As part of a passionate post match speech, the former midfielder hailed the fans, for their firm support across a demanding season, as the party kicked off in Catalonia.
“From the start, I asked for Barca fans to be united. It’s time to say thank you.
“Firstly, to the president and his board for their unconditional support of the team.
“Without the fans, this not be possible. They have been spectacular.”
Barcelona can now ease over the line in the final weeks of the season, with trips to relegation battling Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo, in between a final home tie of 2022/23 against Mallorca.
The only thing you and the team gave the faithful,reliable,paying barca fans tonight was yet another extremely worrying example of lack of quality,reliable squad players and depth 😥 and also probably even more worrying the same who gives a f##k mentality and attitude 🖕 whether we win or not,what a great way to reward the loyal fans who pay hard earned money to witness this crap 👏 and yes use can parade the league trophy around the stadium all use want and act as if use are all heroes lol but personally imo barca only won the league this year for 2 reasons 1st the defense mainly the giant that is Ronald araujo alongside christensen who has also been immense and free lol and also ter Stegen.secondly the quality and standard of the rival competition teams this year in the league which to be quite Frank was and has been non existent this year thus enabling barca to basically walk the Spanish league this year,massive summer transfer window needed this summer from alemany and deco in player SALES and EXITS not player arrivals that everyone are so obsessed about.