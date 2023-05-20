Xavi hails ‘spectacular’ Camp Nou fans as Barcelona lift La Liga trophy

Xavi has offered unreserved praise to the Barcelona fans as his team lifted the La Liga trophy in front of the Camp Nou faithful.

Barcelona have secured a first league title since 2019, as Xavi’s charges held off their rivals in 2023, to finally clinch the trophy.

On the back of a title parade through the city’s streets last week, Barcelona were formally presented with the trophy after their La Liga defeat to Real Sociedad.

A first home league loss of the campaign was a source of frustration for Xavi but he put his disappointment in the performance to one side at full time.

As part of a passionate post match speech, the former midfielder hailed the fans, for their firm support across a demanding season, as the party kicked off in Catalonia.

“From the start, I asked for Barca fans to be united. It’s time to say thank you.

“Firstly, to the president and his board for their unconditional support of the team.

“Without the fans, this not be possible. They have been spectacular.”

Barcelona can now ease over the line in the final weeks of the season, with trips to relegation battling Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo, in between a final home tie of 2022/23 against Mallorca.