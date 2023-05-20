Xavi Hernandez not interested in selling Barcelona youngster this summer

Barcelona are expected to be forced into making significant player sales this summer, as they look to improve their precarious financial situation over the next few years.

A number of first team players could be sold, including Raphinha and Franck Kessie, although one that will be staying is Eric Garcia, despite rumours of a possible return to the Premier League.

As per MD, Xavi Hernandez wants the 22-year-old to remain at Barcelona as he considers him to be an important member of his squad, despite a lack of playing time this season.

However, Xavi is intending to use Garcia in the remaining four matches of the season. He is expected to start against Real Sociedad on Saturday, and he could also be used as a pivot before the end of the season.

Garcia played that role against Elche earlier this year, and with Sergio Busquets leaving at the end of the season, he could make the role his own for the next campaign, although that could depend on whether Barcelona sign Joshua Kimmich or Martin Zubimendi.

However, if neither can be signed, which is likely given Barcelona’s financial issues, Garcia could be in line to start next season as the pivot, providing he impresses in the role over the next few weeks.