(WATCH) Mikel Merino spoils Barcelona’s La Liga title party with Real Sociedad opener

Real Sociedad have torn up the script in the opening stages of their La Liga clash at champions Barcelona.

La Blaugrana are in party mode at the Camp Nou, after sealing a first league title since 2019, with four games still to play in the 2022/23 season.

La Real, who are pushing hard for a Champions League qualification spot, held a pre-game guard of honour for their hosts, as per the tradition for new champions.

The Guard of Honor for your La Liga Champions, Futbol Club Barcelona! 🙌 👏 Eskerrik asko @RealSociedad 👏 pic.twitter.com/SMG28IdKMD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2023

However, the reverence to Barcelona lasted less than 10 minutes from the away side, as Spanish international Mikel Merino grabbed his chance to fire home an opener.

A Barcelona defensive error was pounced on by Alexander Sorloth, and he calmly slipped in Merino, to shock the home crowd.

GOAL | Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad | Mikel Merinopic.twitter.com/mbbnho9HbY — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 20, 2023

Merino ouvre le score au camp nou pour la Réal Sociedad. 🥶pic.twitter.com/wtDVZmoV6d — FOOTBALL-TIME 🌟 (@__Footballtime) May 20, 2023

Barcelona are unbeaten at home this season in league action and three points tonight would move Sociedad closer to their top four goal in the final weeks of the season.

