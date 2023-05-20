Tottenham boss confirms Clement Lenglet talks with Barcelona

Tottenham’s interim boss Ryan Mason has confirmed the Premier League side want to keep Barcelona star Clement Lenglet.

Spurs are in talks with Lenglet’s representatives, and Barcelona, to seal a permanent switch for his current loan deal.

The French international is rumoured to be waiting for Mason’s permanent replacement to be confirmed with no firm decision made by the club on a new head coach for 2023/24.

The French international has impressed in North London, despite the club’s off-field issues, with 25 Premier League appearances in the Spurs defence, alongside Eric Dier and Cristian Romero.

Barcelona are willing to sell Lenglet for around €12m, as the Catalans look to raise funds for squad reinforcements, and Lenglet is an ideal candidate to leave the Camp Nou.

Mason was asked about the latest situation on Lenglet’s future in England despite Spurs looking increasingly likely to miss out on a European qualification spot.

“The talks for Lenglet to stay at Tottenham will take place in the summer. Lenglet is the type of player we want. He’s professional and doing well”, as per reports from Diario AS.