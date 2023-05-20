Thibaut Courtois returns to training for Real Madrid ahead of Valencia clash

Following Real Madrid’s humbling defeat to Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, it was revealed that Thibaut Courtois was playing with a triceps injury, which was sustained against Getafe last weekend.

Despite this, Courtois produced an incredibly display in Manchester, making several incredible saves, although he was unable to help Real Madrid reach back-to-back finals.

Courtois has been expected to miss Sunday’s match against Valencia, with Andriy Lunin deputising in his place, although he has been pictured in training on Saturday with the rest of his Real Madrid teammates.

Carlo Ancelotti has no injury concerns for the match, as he has his full squad at his disposal, according to MD. This could mean that Courtois is available for Valencia, although he may be rested in order to give him time to rest the injury.

Real Madrid have nothing to play for in their final four matches of the season, although they will be hoping to cling on to second place in LaLiga, as they currently sit two points ahead of Atletico Madrid.