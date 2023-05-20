Ruben Neves makes Champions League claim and Wolves exit hint

Barcelona transfer target Ruben Neves has admitted he is ready to leave Wolves in 2023.

The Portuguese international was heavily linked with a move away from Wolves ahead of the 2022/23 season, with La Blaugrana eyeing a deal, as part of their plan to replace Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou.

Busquets has confirmed he will leave Barcelona when his contract expires in June with Neves an option to come in.

Club president Joan Laporta has hinted his determination to bring in the former Porto star regardless of Xavi’s rumoured uncertainty over a deal.

Neves is under contract at Molineux until 2024, and the Premier League side are likely to lower their transfer valuation to under €40m.

Speculation continues over Neves’ next move in the coming weeks, but he wants to play Champions League football next season, with Wolves missing out on European qualification altogether.

“I want to be here, but I don’t hide that I want to play Champions League football. It’s a difficult decision. My family and I love it here, but in football you have to go for your main goals”, as per reports from Diario AS after Wolves’ 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton.