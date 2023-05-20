Real Sociedad crash Barcelona’s La Liga title party

Barcelona’s La Liga celebrations have been disrupted by a 2-1 defeat at home to Real Sociedad.

La Blaugrana slipped to their first home league loss of the campaign, less than a week after being confirmed as Spanish champions, for the first time since 2019.

Xavi’s side struggled to cope with their Basque visitors from the start at the Camp Nou, as Alexander Sorloth slipped in Mikel Merino for the opening goals.

Barcelona did look to rally either side of the break, as Ousmane Dembele was superbly denied, on his return to the Barcelona starting line up.

Sorloth then went from provider to goal scorer in the closing stages, as he confidently doubled the visitors lead, to clinch the win.

Robert Lewandowski’s 21st league goal of the season offered Barcelona some hope in added time, but the away side sealed a win at the Camp Nou, for the first time in over three decades.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Pichichi Lewandowski. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2023

La Real now have a five point lead inside the top four with three games left to play.

Images via Getty Images