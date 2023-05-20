Real Sociedad crash Barcelona’s La Liga title party

Barcelona’s La Liga celebrations have been disrupted by a 2-1 defeat at home to Real Sociedad.
La Blaugrana slipped to their first home league loss of the campaign, less than a week after being confirmed as Spanish champions, for the first time since 2019.
Xavi’s side struggled to cope with their Basque visitors from the start at the Camp Nou, as Alexander Sorloth slipped in Mikel Merino for the opening goals.
⚽️ 6’ | 0-1 | 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟 REAL! @mikelmerino1! #BarçaRealSociedad | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/WfK8xMTNDd
— Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) May 20, 2023
Barcelona did look to rally either side of the break, as Ousmane Dembele was superbly denied, on his return to the Barcelona starting line up.
Sorloth then went from provider to goal scorer in the closing stages, as he confidently doubled the visitors lead, to clinch the win.
⚽️ 72’ | 0-2 | 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟 REAL! @Asorloth! #BarçaRealSociedad | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/xtnrr318hd
— Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) May 20, 2023
Robert Lewandowski’s 21st league goal of the season offered Barcelona some hope in added time, but the away side sealed a win at the Camp Nou, for the first time in over three decades.
Knock knock.
Who's there?
Pichichi Lewandowski.
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2023
La Real now have a five point lead inside the top four with three games left to play.
Images via Getty Images
Another perfect example tonight of the massive job alemany and deco have on their hands,all this hype around messi this messi that,wake the f##k up hello reality check once again the squad players failed to turn up and then they have the nerve and cheek to come out and say we dont want to leave barca we want to stay,their mentality and attitude again tonight was disgusting,embarrassing,real sociedad were worthy and deserved winners.
Eric Garcia,Marcos Alonso,Frank kessie,ferran torres,ansu fati,sergi Roberto,nico gonzález,alex collardo,Sergino dest,Clement lenglet all these deadwood players need to be kicked out of our club asap whether they say they want to stay or not,force them out,cancel their contracts,sell for a loss i don’t care just get rid asap,no LOANING SELL and until alemany and deco complete this mammoth task barca will continue to stagnate mark my words.