Real Madrid’s impending move for Joselu Mato will depend on Espanyol’s league status

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid are looking to re-sign Joselu from Espanyol, as they target a backup option to Karim Benzema for next season.

The 33-year-old, who was at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2012, has been in fantastic form this season, netting 15 goals from 31 appearances in LaLiga.

Despite this, Espanyol are facing the real possibility of relegation, as they are four points adrift of safety, albeit they have played a game less than Real Valladolid, who lost to Cadiz on Friday night.

Even if Espanyol are relegated, Joselu could be playing in LaLiga next season, although if Los Pericos survive then a move to Real Madrid would be complicated, according to Relevo, as he still has two years left on his current deal in Catalonia.

Real Madrid view Joselu as their first-choice backup option, ahead of the likes of Robert Firmino, but it appears that a move will depend on Espanyol’s LaLiga status, which certainly looks in doubt at the moment.