Real Madrid eyeing up Bayern Munich duo as positional change planned for Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has been Real Madrid’s starting left back for much of 2023. Despite it not being his natural position, the youngster has thrived, producing a series of excellent performances.

However, he was exposed massively during the Champions League semi-final second leg defeat to Manchester City, with Bernardo Silva, who scored twice, having a lot of joy against the Frenchman.

Following that match, Camavinga reportedly told Carlo Ancelotti that he does not want to play left back anymore, and he is set to get that wish, according to SPORT1, as a move back into midfield in planned.

Furthermore, it is also reported that Real Madrid are looking at Bayern Munich duo Joao Cancelo and Alphonso Davies, as they look to bolster their options at left back.

Both players have been linked with a move to the Spanish capital throughout this year, although Bayern have deemed Davies as “not for sale”, much to the frustration of Juni Calafat and Real Madrid.

Fran Garcia is expected to re-join in the summer, but with Ferland Mendy potentially on his way out, Real Madrid could be forced into exploring the transfer market for another left back.

Image via THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images