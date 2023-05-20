Predicted XIs Barcelona-Real Sociedad: Xavi Hernandez forced to make changes on trophy day

After four long years, Barcelona will finally get their hands back on the LaLiga trophy. Following Saturday’s match against Real Sociedad, Sergio Busquets will fold the trophy aloft at the Spotify Camp Nou, much to the delights of Cules everywhere.

Despite having wrapped up the title, Xavi Hernandez will want Barcelona to keep winning, although he will be forced to make changes for the match. Pedri and Ronald Araujo are injured, while Gavi is suspended after amassing his 10th caution of the season against Espanyol.

Sport believe that those three will be the only players to drop out from last weekend’s Barcelona derby victory, with Eric Garcia, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati coming into the starting line-up as their replacements.

Although this game is a dead rubber for Barcelona, it is anything but that for Real Sociedad, who are embroiled in a battle with Villarreal for the final Champions League place. The drop closed to five points last weekend, and the pressure is on Imanol Alguacil’s side.

La Real are missing two key midfielders in David Silva and Brais Mendez, although they are still expected to field a strong side, including the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino and the in-form Takefusa Kubo.

It should be a captivating match between two of LaLiga’s best sides, although it could be decided by the mindset of the Barcelona players, who have nothing to gain having already secured the league title.

