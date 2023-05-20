Mateu Alemany confirms reason for Barcelona stay and Aston Villa rejection

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has opened up on his decision to stay at the club and reject a switch to Aston Villa.

Alemany previously stated the challenge of a “new professional project” was his reason for leaving for Villa, to join up with Unai Emery in the Premier League.

However, amid reports of Villa’s financial future being uncertain, Alemany performed a U-turn, to remain in Catalonia in 2023.

Barcelona’s own financial position is also in a poor state, but the pull of staying at the Camp Nou, and continuing his strong working relationship with Xavi, was a key factor in the change.

“I’m very clear my place is at Barca, the best club in the world. I’m totally committed to helping this project, which has taken a very important step.

“Aston Villa has an impressive project and one of the best coaches in Europe, but after personal reflection, this is where I want to be.

“I hope in the coming years we will continue to climb the steps to dominate European football again”, as per an interview with DAZN Espana.

Mateu Alemany explica su cambio de decisión y por qué se queda en el @FCBarcelona "Después de una reflexión personal, mi sitio está aquí y estoy comprometido con este club"#LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/BwnT9USHMq — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 20, 2023

Alemany is expected to work closely with Xavi in the coming months as the pair aim to build a transfer strategy on a limited budget.

Lionel Messi remains a key target for Xavi, but the salary demands of the former Barcelona talisman would present a huge barrier, with a string of sales expected first.