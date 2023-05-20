LaLiga condemns despicable banner and mannequin aimed at Sevilla’s Joan Jordan

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a banner was displayed at the SE-30 in Seville, which read the message “Seville hates Nervion”. Accompanied by this was a mannequin which appeared to depict Sevilla’s Joan Jordan.

The despicable act is eerily similar to the one that Atletico Madrid ultras displayed back in January, in which they produced a mannequin of Vinicius Junior, which was hung from an overpass near Real Madrid’s Valdebabas training centre.

The display has been brought back ahead of The Great Derby on Sunday between Sevilla and Real Betis at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. It has been widely condemned, and rightly so, with LaLiga also issuing a strong statement on the matter, as per MD.

“LaLiga condemns the events that occurred today in Seville, and in the next few hours will proceed to denounce before the Courts of Instruction of Seville what happened.

LaLiga has become aware of these facts after their dissemination on social networks and they are already being investigated by different areas of the entity to gather information and clarify what happened.

The objective of LaLiga is zero violence in sport and for this different prevention, detection and reporting practices are carried out on each day, which are transferred to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, as well as the Prosecutor’s Office for hate crimes. In the same way, LaLiga denounces and appears as an accuser in any criminal procedure related to violent events that occurred in the field of football.”

It is not yet known who is before the display, but it is a deeply troubling and heinous act against Sevilla and Jordan.