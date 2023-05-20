Athletic Club Celta

La Liga Round Up: Villarreal and Athletic Club boost European hopes

Athletic Club and Villarreal have taken a major step in their push for European qualification in the final weeks of 2022/23.

The Basque team have gained a tight grip on seventh place, which puts them in the Europa Conference League, as goals from Inaki Williams and Alex Berenguer sealed a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

Villarreal are closing in on a Europa League spot, with top four likely to be too much for the Andalucians, after a 2-1 victory at Girona.

Gerard Moreno was the late hero for the visitors as he steered home the winning in the fifth minute of added time in Catalonia.

 

In the battle against relegation, Lazaro’s superb hat trick secured a 3-0 win for Almeria, at home to Mallorca, as they aim to join the Balearic side on the right side of safety.

Getafe remain deep in relegation danger, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by already relegated Elche, in Madrid.

