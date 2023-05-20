Joao Felix bites back over transfer speculation linking him with Newcastle United

Joao Felix’s future is expected to be one of the major discussion points over the next few months in European football, as the Portuguese looks set to return to Atletico Madrid from his loan spell at Chelsea this summer.

However, it appears to be very unlikely that he stays there, as Atletico look to cash in on the 23-year-old. Chelsea have been heavily linked with making his move a permanent one, although negotiations over a fee have been fruitless so far.

Eleven Sports ran with a story from Marca over supposed interest from Newcastle United in signing Felix for a fee of €100m, although the Portuguese had bit back over that speculation, calling them ” a bunch of know-it-alls! on Instagram, as per MD.

Felix is set to see out the remainder of the season with Chelsea, before proper discussions begin over his future. A move to the Premier League seems to be the likely option, and Atletico Madrid will be looking to fetch as much as possible for his sale.