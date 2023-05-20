Imanol Alguacil confident over keeping Martin Zubimendi at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil is adamant star man Martin Zubimendi will not leave the club this summer.

Zubimendi has been linked with a move away from San Sebastian, despite agreeing a long term contract extension in 2022, with Barcelona and Arsenal tracking him.

Despite the prospect of being a replacement for the outgoing Sergio Busquets in Catalonia, or playing a key role for Mikel Arteta in North London, Zubimendi has remained tight lipped.

The Spanish international produced a superb midfield display in La Real’s 2-1 La Liga win at Barcelona to hand Xavi’s newly crowned league champions a first league loss of the season.

However, with Alguacil’s side on the verge of clinching a top four finish, Zubimendi cannot be tempted by a Champions League offer from elsewhere.

“This victory brings us closer to the Champions League”, as per reports from Marca.

“I know what Zubimendi thinks and wants. I have no doubt he wants to play in the Champions League with us next year.

“Zubimendi has a contract with us, it’s the best place he can be, and he wants to be with us.”

La Real now have a five point lead inside the top four, with three games left to play, and they can seal a Champions League place with five more points.