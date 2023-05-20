Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic on the agenda as Real Madrid target new striker this summer

Real Madrid are preparing to sign a new striker this summer, following a season of struggle for Karim Benzema. The 35-year-old has had several injury issues which have curtailed his season, although he has still been in prolific form.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid understand that they can no longer rely as heavily on Benzema, and as much, arrangements are being made to sign a new striker. Espanyol’s Joselu, who previous played for Los Blancos in the early 2010s, had been linked with being a backup to the Frenchman.

However, Real Madrid may go for someone that can compete with Benzema’s starting spot, and according to Diario AS, three names are on their shortlist: Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic and Goncalo Ramos.

Kane is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with his contract expiring at the end of next season, while Ramos is also predicted to be on the move from Benfica, with several top European sides interested.

Interestingly, Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing Vlahovic, so Real Madrid would need to compete with their city rivals should they decide to go for the Juventus striker.

It remains to be seen what road Real Madrid go down in their striker search. They will need a long-term replacement for Benzema, but given their interest in Erling Haaland, it is possible that they go for a more backup option this summer, and go for the Manchester City striker in 2024.