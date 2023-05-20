Ernesto Valverde full of praise of Jose Luis Mendilibar following Sevilla’s Europa League final progression

Jose Luis Mendilibar has transformed Sevilla’s fortunes over the last couple of months. Before the former Eibar head coach came in, Los Nervionenses were facing the real possibility of relegation from LaLiga.

Now, Sevilla are in with a chance of playing European football next season after closing to within a point of 7th-placed Girona, and they are also in the final of yet another Europa League, following Thursday’s victory over Juventus.

Sevilla have statistically been the best team in Spain since Mendilibar took over, as Ernesto Valverde, who is good friends with him, is very pleased to see the Andalusian club thriving under his tutelage. as per MD.

“I’m very happy for Mendi, he deserves it. I have no doubt. A few weeks ago, Sevilla were playing important matches to get out of relegation and now they are going to play a European final. They have great merit.”

Despite Valverde’s words, he will be hoping that his Athletic Club side can pip Sevilla to 7th place, which would ensure that Europa Conference League football would be heading to Bilbao next season.

Image via Propias