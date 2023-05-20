Dusan Vlahovic’s agent confirms Atletico Madrid have submitted an offer for Juventus striker

Dusan Vlahovic showed his attacking prowess on Thursday evening, despite Juventus’ Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Having been on the pitch for less than two minutes, Vlahovic scored a delightful chipped goal to give the Italian giants the lead in that match, before Sevilla came back to secure their place in the final, which takes place at the end of this month.

What a finish from Dusan Vlahovic! 🥶 The composure to put Juventus ahead vs. Sevilla…#UEL pic.twitter.com/bJmEUCmyMy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

Vlahovic could be set to return to Spain on a permanent basis in the summer, as his agent has confirmed (via TMW Radio) that Atletico Madrid have made a move for the Serbian striker. However, they aren’t the only ones.

“There are three teams that showed up. In my opinion, Juve will take these offers seriously. All of them have an important profile, because they’re Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Vlahovic has struggled to recreate his Fiorentina form at Juventus, and an exit this summer is looking increasingly likely. He would be an excellent pickup for Atletico Madrid, although it remains to be seen whether they can beat two of Europe’s biggest clubs to his signature.