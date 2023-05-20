Diego Simeone hoping to see Atletico Madrid inspire the next generation against Osasuna

On Saturday, Atletico Madrid held an open training session at the Metropolitano, ahead of their victory against Osasuna on Sunday. The event, which season ticket holders were able to attend for free, has been designed to focus on inspiring the next generation of Los Colchoneros supporters.

Thousands of fans attended the session, and Atletico are preparing for a capacity crowd against Los Rojillos at the Metropolitano on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s match (via Marca), Diego Simeone is hoping to see a reaction from his side’s defeat to Elche last weekend, and he hopes that they can put on a show for their adoring supporters.

“As soon as they enter the stadium, seeing how the Metropolitano was today, and seeing the communion in the stands, it will be exciting, like when I went with my dad to the stadium. The kids look up to the footballers, so I hope they can give them a great game.”

Atletico Madrid are aiming to eclipse Real Madrid for second place in LaLiga, and a victory over Osasuna would move them ahead of their city rivals, albeit it may only be for a few hours.