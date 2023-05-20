Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid will reject any approaches from CBF over Brazil job

Following Wednesday’s humbling defeat to Manchester City, which saw Real Madrid eliminated from the Champions League, questions have been raised over Carlo Ancelotti’s future at the club.

Real Madrid failed to retain LaLiga or the Champions League, although they did three trophies this season, including the Copa del Rey for the first time in nine years. Coupled with the three from last season, Ancelotti has had a very successful second tenure.

Doubts over the Italian’s future have been raised further following the continued speculation surrounding the vacant Brazil national team position. However, Ancelotti, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Valencia, has confirmed that he won’t be leaving this summer.

“The club has confirmed to me that I will fulfil my contract.”

Ancelotti’s deal expires at the end of next season, and whether he stays on beyond that is likely to be determined by Real Madrid’s performance across all competition next season.

However, given that Ancelotti is averaging three trophies a season, it’s safe to say that Florentino Perez would be pleased to keep him around as Real Madrid head coach for a while yet.