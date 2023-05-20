Carlo Ancelotti analyses Real Madrid’s season following Champions League exit

Following their Champions League exit on Wednesday, Real Madrid’s season is all but over with four matches still to be played. Barcelona have already wrapped up the LaLiga title, meaning that second place is the best that Los Blancos can hope for.

Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Valencia, wants to end the season on a high, starting with the match against Los Che.

“We have a chance to do things right. The goal is to finish the season well, starting against Valencia. We know we have a team that’s fighting with all the energy they have and I think we’re going to do that (in the final four matches).”

Ancelotti also took the opportunity to evaluate Real Madrid’s season on the whole. Despite disappointments in LaLiga and the Champions League, they were still able to come away with three titles, including the Copa del Rey for the first time in nine years.

“It’s been a good season. Of course, it could have been better. What we have not done well is a step to do well next year. We are not satisfied with LaLiga, but the rest we have fought until the end, and we’ve won three trophies.”

Ancelotti will certainly hope to still be in the Real Madrid dugout next season, and all signs point to that being the case, and he will hope to bounce back from the disappointment of LaLiga and the Champions League.