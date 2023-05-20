Barcelona willing to let Jordi Alba leave for free amid interest from Italian giants

Jordi Alba’s future at Barcelona will be one to watch during the summer transfer window. The 34-year-old has lost his place as a regular starter as a result of Alejandro Balde’s resurgance, and his contract is expiring at the end of next season.

With this in mind, and the fact that Alba is one of the highest paid players at the club, he could be moved on in order to help Barcelona manage their financial struggles, especially with significant incomings planned.

According to Sport, Barcelona are willing to let Alba leave for free, although they are willing to compensate him, depending on where he goes next. He has garnered interest from both Inter Milan and Juventus, so an Italian job could be on the cards, although Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested.

Despite this, Alba is keen to remain at Barcelona for one more season, and he has communicated this to Joan Laporta. It remains to be seen what happens next in this saga.

